The French Stab | The city of Annecy honors those who stopped the knife attack

A Syrian man stabbed six people in the city, including four small children.

The mayor of the city Francois Astorg to pay tribute to those who “acted bravely and professionally” in stopping the attacker before police arrested him.

Among those who stopped the attack are two municipal employees who tried to stop the attacker with a shovel. There are also a young man who rented pedal boats and a math teacher, both of whom tried to intervene in the situation, as well as a tourist who started chasing the attacker.

On Friday President of France Emmanuel Macron met the people who stopped the attack and called them heroes.

On Saturday, the public prosecutor Line Bonnet-Mathis praised those who “saved lives with their actions”. He also announced that the man arrested for the stabbings will be charged with attempted murder.

The attack left the peaceful lakeside town in shock. Hundreds of people have brought flowers, stuffed toys and heart-shaped balloons to the scene of the attack.

The suspected perpetrator did not want to speak during his 48-hour detention, nor in front of the judges presiding over the investigation, Bonnet-Mathis told reporters on Saturday. After two psychiatric evaluations, doctors had determined that the perpetrator did not suffer from delusions. However, Bonnet-Mathis added that it was too early to diagnose or rule out other possible mental health disorders.

The victims of the attack are no longer in danger, Bonnet-Mathis said.

The victimized children initially ended up in hospital in a critical condition. Two adults were also injured in the attack.

Recently the suspect, who is divorced and under 30, had previously lived for 10 years in Sweden, where he was granted refugee status in April, security sources and his ex-wife told AFP. He left the country because he had not obtained Swedish citizenship.

French Minister of the Interior by Gerald Darman told TV channel TF1 that the perpetrator had also applied for asylum in Switzerland, Italy and France. It turned out that his application in France was rejected last Sunday because he already had refugee status in Sweden.

Although prosecutors say terrorism has not been identified as a motive, the case has raised tensions in France over immigration, and right-wing politicians have seized on the suspect’s foreign background.