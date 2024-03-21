On Thursday, March 21, French senators rejected the free trade agreement between the European Union and Canada. This is a slap in the face for the Government, which favors the agreement. Approved in first reading in the National Assembly in 2019, it will have to return there for a second reading.

On Thursday, March 21, French senators voted against Ceta, the free trade agreement between the European Union and Canada, jeopardizing the ratification of this much criticized agreement, but supported by the Government. In an extremely tense atmosphere, legislators rejected the first article of the bill on this treaty by 211 votes to 44.

It is “a political thunder”, a “democratic victory”, the Government “cannot remain deaf”, rejoiced the communist senator Fabien Gay, asking the Government to continue the parliamentary shuttle for this treaty, applied provisionally since 2017 but never fully ratified for France.

The communist senators have competed in ingenuity to achieve this: in an unusual move in Parliament, they have included in their reserved parliamentary time not one of their bills, but a government project that authorizes the Government to ratify the famous Economic and Trade Agreement Global (Ceta).

“I want to denounce in advance what would be a crude maneuver, an unacceptable manipulation with serious consequences for our country,” declared Franck Riester, Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade, at the beginning of the morning debates.

Signed in 2016 and adopted at the European level in 2017, Ceta was narrowly approved by the National Assembly in 2019. But the Government never referred the matter to the Senate, a necessary step in the process.

A left-right alliance

Environmentalists, socialists and a large part of the senators of Les Républicains (LR), the largest group in the Senate, opposed this treaty.

The Ceta agreement, which eliminates customs duties on 98% of products traded between the European Union and Canada, has been widely criticized, particularly by French farmers, who complain that meat is imported at a very high cost. inferior to theirs and is produced with less strict methods than those to which they are subject.

Rejet du #CETA par le Sénat: “Il faut que le gouvernement entende le vote qui va avoir lieu au Sénat. Il faudra respecter le vote démocratique de l'ensemble du Parlement”, avertit le sénateur communiste @fabien_gay pic.twitter.com/7PGtp9bjor — Public Sénat (@publicsenat) March 21, 2024



“We say enough to the unfair competition to which we are subjecting European producers by imposing increasingly draconian rules, while turning a blind eye to imported products,” said LR senator Laurent Duplomb.

For their part, the Socialists insist that this agreement represents a “renunciation of environmental ambitions”, according to Senator Didier Marie.

Called by several unions and associations, several dozen people gathered in front of the Senate on Thursday morning to oppose CETA, in the presence of several parliamentarians.

For their part, pro-Ceta pressure groups have been hyperactive in recent days, as several senators have admitted, when approached by the Canadian embassy, ​​business leaders and employers' organizations.

The vote in the Senate “cannot remain a dead letter”

Although the Government had understood that the game was not going well, Franck Riester tried to convince the Republicans “not to fall into the trap of an incongruous and unnatural alliance with the communists” and “to leave the European campaign on hold.”

But the die was cast, especially since a motion to return the text to committee and postpone its vote was rejected by a margin of more than 100 votes.

The Senate's rejection is by no means insignificant, as it will lead to the text being re-examined by the National Assembly. There is also a serious risk of being rejected there.

After the rejection of Ceta by the Senate, the communist group of the French National Assembly announced that it is willing to examine the text in its parliamentary niche on May 30, ten days before the European elections. The Senate's vote “cannot remain a dead letter,” the communist deputies stated in a statement. “The confirmation by the National Assembly of the rejection of Ceta will put an end to its application,” they stated.

However, if a national parliament decided not to ratify the treaty, its provisional application across Europe would be called into question. On condition, however, that the French Government notifies Brussels of its Parliament's decision.

Currently, ten Member States have not completed the ratification process, and only one has rejected it: Cyprus. But Nicosia has never notified the European Union of this rejection, meaning the agreement can continue to apply.

This version was adapted from its French version