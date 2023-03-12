In a faster than expected vote, the Senate approved the reform promoted by the Government of President Emmanuel Macron, which seeks to delay the retirement age from 62 to 64 years. The debate in the lower house is expected to be more close.

A victory for Macron. Late at night on March 11, the French Senate said ‘yes’ to the controversial reform promoted by President Emmanuel Macron and which this Saturday was rejected in the streets on a seventh day of demonstrations.

There were 195 senators against 112 who supported the reform, in an accelerated vote due to the fact that the Government activated a procedure to avoid various amendments to the reform and thus managed to get it to be voted in its entirety.

The reactions were swift. The Prime Minister, Elizabeth Borne, celebrated the result on her networks:

“After hundreds of hours of discussions, the Senate has adopted the pension reform plan. It is a key step in making a reform a reality that will guarantee the future of our pension system,” Borne wrote on Twitter.

#Vote | After one hundred days of debate, the Senate adopts the text of the reform of portraits. A decisive stage for faire aboutir a reform that will ensure the future of our retreats. Totally engaged to allow a definitive adoption in the upcoming days. pic.twitter.com/c2KC0XxB0s — Élisabeth BORNE (@Elisabeth_Borne) March 11, 2023



Macron assures that this reform is essential so that the pension system does not run out of resources. But the project has had a massive rejection in the streets. This March 11, a new day of demonstrations against the proposal, led by the unions, took place.

News in development…