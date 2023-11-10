Despite negative comments rejecting the decision, especially from left-wing parties, the Senate adopted by a majority – 200 votes to 136 – a controversial measure that did not appear in the initial version of the government text, abolishing “state medical aid,” which for more than twenty years had provided full coverage of medical costs. Hospitalization granted to foreigners who are on French soil in an irregular situation and have resided in France for at least 3 months without interruption and whose income does not exceed a certain limit.

Medical assistance in emergency cases only

In return, according to the approved article, it will be compensated with “emergency medical aid,” which, if it enters into force, will focus on managing “serious diseases and acute pain” only, which will reduce the cost of care currently granted to more than 380,000 people at the end of 2021. , according to a Senate report.

The announcement did not please the Minister of Health, Aurélien Rousseau, who said in a media statement, “It is a grave mistake,” while the Minister of Health Professions, Agnès Fermin Le Bodeau, announced in the Senate, which is mainly controlled by the right, that this reform “has nothing to do” with the project. Immigration law, and I considered that mixing discussions about medical aid and immigration control is nonsense.”

Agnès Fermin Le Bodeau pointed out that “state medical aid” was not “an attractive factor for illegal immigration candidates” as the right claims, and stressed that “the government is very attached to this health system.”

It seems that this health system, which was abolished without any opposition from the executive branch, remained in the right-wing’s sights for many years because it cost French taxpayers about a billion euros.

“A decision based on illusions”

If the decision is adopted in the General Assembly, at the end of next December, this will cause “real risks to the health care system in France,” because it is better to take care of a simple disease, before it turns into a serious disease,” said the general physician and vice president of Médecins du Monde. Jean-François Courty for Sky News Arabia.

“The Senate vote disappointed us and, above all, shocked us,” he says. “The senators voted according to an ideological approach built on illusions and lies that is not based on many rational and scientific arguments. Beyond issues of solidarity, it is the principles of public health that have been mocked.” Because this decision is against public health and against health for all.”

In his response to the “pull phenomenon”, one of the main arguments put forward by critics of the solidarity health system, he explained that many studies confirm that there is no “pull” phenomenon for migration linked to the existence of social rights.

Most immigrants are unaware of their medical rights

In terms of numbers, “among the people eligible for “state medical assistance”, about 87% of illegal immigrants do not have open rights in France, which is evidence of the complexity of obtaining them,” as Médecins du Monde wrote in its annual report dedicated to this system in 2017. 2022.

In this regard, the Vice President of Doctors of the World believes, “The reality is far from the hysterical and manipulative rhetoric about this public health system.” 50 percent of illegal immigrants delay seeking care because of their ignorance of their rights. “80 percent of them suffer from real diseases that require prompt treatment.”

Regarding the budget, Jean-François Courte insisted that it does not represent a great burden on France, “comparing the AME budget for 2023, estimated at 1.14 billion euros, with the national target for health insurance expenditures,” with 400,000 beneficiaries annually, the AME program represents only 0.4 percent of the health insurance budget.

He concludes his speech by emphasizing that, in light of all these facts, “the tremendous thing is not resorting to rights and abandoning the provision of care to this group in the face of the multiple obstacles that teams of doctors around the world notice on a daily basis.”