A constructive case for Coronavirus on the Liceo Francés college in Madrid has set off the alarms and preventively confine the classroom the place the contagion was detected.

The college, which started its educational exercise final Thursday, September 3, has ordered, following the rules of the Ministry of Well being, a 14-day quarantine to shut baby contacts, in accordance with sources from the Authorities of the Group of Madrid.

From the varsity they affirm in a communication with the dad and mom that “They’re in everlasting contact with the Spanish well being authorities to seek out out when and the way the scholars will be capable to rejoin”. Alternatively, fathers and moms, in statements to Telemadrid, have proven calm and confidence within the heart for his or her fast motion.

Again to school rooms

Right now the scholars of the second cycle of Early Childhood Training (3-6 years), Particular Training and even Third Major College return to Madrid faculties, including to the kids of the primary cycle of Childish who already joined the school rooms on the finish of final week. The whole return of the scholars, together with non-university Inventive teachings, will finish on September 21, complying with the staggered mannequin proposed by the Authorities of Isabel Díaz Ayuso.