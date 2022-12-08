After a thrilling final live from the Mediolanum Forum, i French Saints won the 2022 edition of X Factor conducted by Francesca Michielin

Daniel Particelli

Who won X Factor 2022 — “It was a journey that lasted for years that gave us the opportunity to discover our reason for existing“: with this sentence i French saints they had presented themselves at the beginning of the X Factor 2022 final live from the Mediolanum Forum in Assago, a few seconds before giving us a fantastic duet with Francesca Michielin on the notes of California by Phantom Planet.

Thus began the evening that led to the triumph of the French Saints, winners of the sixteenth edition of X Factor. The group, led on this path by judge Rkomi, was awarded by televoting after the duet, the medley of their flagships and the unreleased It’s not so bad.

The first stage of the competition – duets — The first heat saw i four finalists engage in as many duets with Francesca Michielin. Beatrice Quinta opened the dance on the notes of Sour of Prozac+, followed by French Saints Unleashed with California of the Phantom Planets. Tropea sang Somebody to Love of Jefferson Airplane with Francesca and to close the first phase of the final was Linda with the difficult Take Me to Church by Hozier.

The first phase of the televoting rewarded the French Saints and Beatrice Quinta. After the first run Linda and the Tropeas were the least appreciated by the public.

The second round: the Best Of — To kick off the second heat, the one dedicated to the competitors' workhorses, was Linda with a medley of Coraline of the Måneskin, Waves by Dean Lewis E Still Don't Know My Name of Labirinth. Then it was the turn of the Tropeas who inflamed the Mediolanum Forum with moon of the Verdenas, I'm fine with you by Lucio Battisti e Kindergarten "Republic" by Vasco Rossi. The French Saints went wild with a medley composed by A street kid of the ravens, I love you by Ornella Vanoni e Creeps of Radiohead and to close the block was Beatrice Quinta with Believe by Cher, All my mistakes by Subsonica e Rose blossoms, peach blossoms by Lucio Battisti.

The second phase of the televoting rewarded the French Saints and Linda. After the second run Beatrice Quinta and the Tropeas were the least appreciated by the public.

The last phase: the unpublished works — The production of X Factor 2022 has decided to leave the best for last, the unpublished works of the four finalists presented on the main stage of the Sky talent show in the fourth episode, last November 17th. Beatrice Quinta thought about breaking the ice with If$orthen it was Linda’s turn with Flowers on the balconies and of the French Saints with It’s not that bad. Last to perform the Tropea with Cringe Hell.

The third and last phase of the televoting and the average made with the two previous televotings decreed the fourth place for Tropeathe third place for Linda and second place for Beatrice Quinta.