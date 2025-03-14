A sport that, despite its hardness, boasts of honorability, does not allow samples of aggressiveness, insults and poor education. Neither on the pitch nor in the stands. In Francewhere rugby is one of the most popular modalities and its teams and selections are historically powerful, they begin to fed up with the inappropriate behavior of fans of the fans of the fans Union Sportive des Arlequins de Perpiñán (USAP)Club that militates in the Top 14, the maximum division of the neighboring country.

“Catalan” followers – they call them in France and, in fact, their shield and flags are identical to the flag of Catalonia – have starred lately news of violent dye.

The last one, this Wednesday, when a Perpignan court condemned a USAP fan six months of prohibition to enter the stadium Aimé-Giraral where the games dispute the Occitan team. The judgment punishes an incident that occurred almost a year ago, on May 11, 2024, once the league meeting that Perpignan lost to the Clermont (28-35). The referee of the same, Jérémy Rozierhe was subject to numerous insults by the local public when he retired to changing rooms. And in full anger, a spectator threw a jug of beer.

Identified in the recordings of the stadium surveillance cameras, the aggressor was denounced by USAP himself. The club, which was already warned by previous incidents, had to pay 25,000 euros of fineimposed by the Discipline Committee of the National Rugby League (LNR).









Two weeks ago, on March 1, during the match against the Union Bordeaux-Bègles (17-29)a “Catalan” fans was hunted by the chamber of Canal Plus France making him an insulting gesture with the fingers to the visiting opening Matthieu Jalibert when he left the field. It was not the only one. The Bordeaux player was booed and insulted by numerous followers, some of whom made manga cuts against him.

Jalibert reacted on social networks by publishing an ironic message: “Always well received here, a great image of our sport.” The stir caused, and the known background led the USAP to issue a press release in which he condemned these actions:

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝗾𝘂𝗲 𝗱𝗲 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲 Le Stade Aimé Giral is a Lieu de Pasion, from Parbege et de Convivialité Apprécié Pour are Atmospherre Par Beaucoup de Jaueurs, d’Ancéurs et de Supporters des Autres Clubs de Top 14. CETTE PASION, NOUS TAKE GRANDS MOMENTS … – Usap (@usap_officiel) March 3, 2025

«The Aimé Giraral stadium is A place of passionof exchange and coexistence appreciated for their atmosphere by numerous players, coaches and fans of other Top 14 clubs. This passion brings us great moments of joy, and sometimes great disappointments. An entire and sincere passion, which should never be excessive in words and gestures.

In the last game, this line was crossed by a minority of people we condemn but that we refuse to equate with our followers. The support and fervor of the Catalan public It is one of our greatest strengths and we will never try to censor this passion, but insults are not acceptable. We regret that the actions of an irresponsible person have stained the image of our fans and our club.

We have the responsibility of all so that these unsportsmanlike behaviors, contrary to the values ​​of our club, are not repeated in the Aimé Giral enclosure.

Visca Usap ».