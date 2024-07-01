We open the Press Review with the French legislative elections. On Sunday, June 30, the far right, with the National Rally party, won the elections for the National Assembly of the country for the first time, with some 10.6 million votes. However, this was the first round and the majority of seats will have to be decided next Sunday, July 7, in the second round of elections. To analyze the French political earthquake, we analyze the front pages of the main media in France and abroad.

#quotThe #French #humiliates #Macronquot #press #reacts #victory #National #Group