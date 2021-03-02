The French right closed ranks around former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, who was sentenced on Monday to three years in prison, one of them in firm prison and two exempt from compliance, for “corruption and influence peddling.” Sarkozy, who will appeal the sentence, will give a television interview on Wednesday to try to convince the French of his innocence.

“Unconditional support for Nicolas Sarkozy”, wrote on Twitter the president of the Republicans, Christian Jacob, who considered the sentence “totally disproportionate and revealing of a judicial cruelty” against Sarkozy.

The right wing attacked the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF, for its acronym in French), in charge of investigating the case and whose methods have been widely criticized. They accuse him of being biased and doing “political” justice.

Even former political opponents surprised by supporting Sarkozy in front of the judges. Sarkozy, condemned; (President Emmanuel) Macron, get rid of a serious rival ”, according to Jean-Luc Mélechon, president of La Francia Insoumise, the equivalent of Podemos in France.

“I do not want the magistrates to determine who will be my opponents in the presidential,” said on Tuesday the leader of the extreme right Marine Le Pen, who believes that Sarkozy should be able to stand in the presidential elections of 2022 if he wishes.

Before the corruption conviction, many Republican supporters saw Sarkozy as a possible candidate in 2022. Sarkozy, who has flirted with his candidacy, remains a benchmark for the French right, despite losing the presidential elections in 2012 to to the socialist François Hollande and having suffered a humiliating defeat in his party’s primaries in 2016. But this conviction and his other pending court cases complicate his return to the political front line.