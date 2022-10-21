Readers of Le Figaro on Twitter ridiculed the results of the EU summit in Brussels

Readers of the French newspaper Le Figaro sneered at the results of the European Union (EU) summit in Brussels. Readers left their opinion in Twittercommenting on the relevant article of the publication.

“So they had a meeting before the meeting where the next meetings will be determined to discuss a topic that will no longer be the subject until the end of the last meeting … am I right?” — ridiculed the results of the meeting commentator with the nickname @willimss. “Um… I still couldn’t figure out what agreement was signed! Am I dumb or is it all just smoke?” asked user @VERON17.

“So they agreed that something had to be done. But they don’t know what. Do they get paid for this?” user @RGuffens agrees with the previous ones. “He doesn’t have the face of a winner,” @JacquesSoule commented on a photo of European Council President Charles Michel. “It’s like a pitchfork on the water,” commenter @Complotiste59 summed up.

As follows from the article Le Figaro, it took the summit participants just over ten hours to reach an agreement on emergency measures aimed at overcoming the energy crisis. In particular, Germany opposed the introduction of a price ceiling.

Earlier it became known that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed fears that the gas price ceiling would negatively affect its supplies. Meanwhile, at the EU summit in Brussels, an agreement was reached that any possible restrictions on gas prices would not affect Hungary’s long-term contracts for gas supplies, in particular, a 15-year agreement with Russia’s Gazprom.