Ifop poll: French people would rather have a beer with Le Pen than with Macron

The vast majority of French people surveyed by the French Institute of Public Opinion and communications agency CorioLink said they would rather have a beer with the head of the far-right National Rally party, Marie Le Pen, than with the country's current president, Emmanuel Macron. results published on the ifop website.

According to the Beer Test poll, the French would most like to meet with former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe (37 percent), Marie Le Pen (35 percent) and the current French Minister of Education (34 percent). Only 28 percent of study participants were in favor of Macron.

It is noted that over the six years of the existence of this survey, Marie Le Pen has made significant progress, gaining 10 percentage points among respondents. At the same time, in 2017, Macron received the support of 44 percent of the votes of French citizens who would like to meet him over a glass of foamy drink, which indicates a significant decrease in his support from voters.

