France lives this Tuesday its third day of protests against the pension reform promoted by President Emmanuel Macron. The unions oppose the French president’s plan, which seeks to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 in 2030 with the intention of keeping the pay-as-you-go pension system currently in force in the neighboring country in balance. The objective is that with these protests the pressure in the street is maintained and the government withdraws the project. Between 900,000 and 1.1 million people are expected to participate in the 200 demonstrations called, according to the France Info radio station.

“We are entering a period of great tension,” warned Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the leftist La Francia Insumisa party, France’s equivalent of Podemos. In his opinion, this week “many things are at stake” because “the mobilization in the streets and the parliamentary battle come together.” Next Saturday, in fact, another day of strikes and demonstrations against the pension reform has been called, so many French people could choose to go out to protest on the weekend, instead of doing it this Tuesday, or go both days.

On January 31, there were between 1.2 million protesters, according to the police, and 2.8 million, according to the unions. And a few days before, on the 19th, between 1.1 and 2 million French were counted in the protests, respectively, according to these sources. Some 11,000 police officers and gendarmes will be in charge of guaranteeing security this Tuesday during the demonstrations called throughout the country and, of them, some 4,000 agents will do so in Paris. The deployment is similar to that of the protests that took place at the end of last month. The French are again facing a difficult day on public transport with fewer rail and metro services than usual due to union mobilizations. According to SNCF forecasts, one in two high-speed trains (TGV) will run and at a regional level many trains have been canceled due to strikes. The RATP, the company that manages public transport in Paris, foresees “very disrupted traffic” on the commuter train and on the metro and “slightly disrupted” on the bus network, while it expects it to be “normal” on the trams.

Less follow-up in the classroom



One in two employees of the TotalEnergies refineries are also on strike this Tuesday, according to the management of this petrochemical and energy group. The CGT union estimates that there are between 75 and 100% strikers, depending on the refinery. In public education, follow-up is being lower than in previous calls. According to figures from the Ministry of Education, 14.17% of teachers have stopped, compared to 25.92% who did so on January 31 and 38.5% on January 19.

The Paris City Hall, for example, has closed its doors “in solidarity” with the protests. ‘City Hall in solidarity with the social movement’, reads the sign hanging on its façade. Anne Hidalgo, socialist mayor of the French capital, considers the pension reform “unfair” and demands its withdrawal, since its approval would mean, she maintains, “a social regression.”

The debate on the bill began on Monday in the plenary session of the National Assembly in a tense atmosphere between supporters and detractors of Macron’s reform. The opposition has presented 20,000 amendments to the text, of which half come from the deputies of La Francia Insumisa. 64% of the French oppose the change in pensions, according to the latest Ipsos Sopra Steria poll conducted for France Info and France Télévisions. This represents an increase of three points with respect to a survey carried out coinciding with the first demonstration on January 19. The unions, however, have the support of the polls. Seven out of ten French people (72%, +7 points) support demonstrations and strikes (69%, +10 points), according to the same survey.