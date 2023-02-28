Achraf Hakimi, this Monday upon his arrival at The Best awards. FRANCK FIFE (AFP)

The Nanterre prosecutor’s office (France) has opened an investigation for the rape of the Moroccan defender of Paris Saint-Germain Achraf Hakimi on Monday, a source familiar with the case has indicated to Agence France Presse. The source confirms the information published this afternoon by the newspaper le parisien. The investigation responds to the accusations of a 24-year-old woman who has declared that she was raped this weekend at the player’s home in Boulogne-Billancourt, on the outskirts of Paris.

The woman appeared on Sunday, February 26, at a police station near the French capital to explain that the 24-year-old PSG right-back had raped her the night before, according to le parisien. He did not want to file a complaint, but the prosecutor’s office also opened the investigation.

According to le parisien, Hakimi and the woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, met on January 16 through the Instagram social network. On Saturday, February 25, the woman went to the soccer player’s home. In her statement at her police station, she stated that it was there that the attack took place. After turning him down, she texted a friend of hers who came looking for her.

The events investigated occurred on the eve of the so-called French “classic” between Olympique de Marseille and PSG, which ended with a 3-0 victory in favor of the Parisians. Hakimi, a pillar of the team that includes Messi, Mbappé and Neymar, missed the match due to injury.

Hakimi was the star of the Moroccan team at the World Cup in Qatar and was decisive in taking his team to the semifinals. Born in Spain, raised in Getafe and formed in the lower categories of Real Madrid, with which he made his debut in the first division and in the Champions League, the footballer went through Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan before joining PSG. He is married to actress Hiba Abouk, with whom he has two children.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.