The French Prosecutor's Office announced this Wednesday that Leul Alba Buenestado, the Spanish Erasmus student who disappeared five days ago in Lille (north), has been found alive in Iceland. Prosecutor Carole Étienne has explained that her information was transmitted to her by French investigators. According to Étienne, the student contacted his parents by telephone.

“We have just received new elements, which we must confirm, which indicate that he is in Iceland. “It is good news because we would not be talking about a disturbing disappearance,” Étienne, who was unable to provide more details about this appearance, told EFE.

The prosecutor said that, according to information received by the police commissioner in charge of the investigation, the young Erasmus student contacted his parents, who reside in Melilla.

Three friends of the master's student at the Faculty of Legal, Political and Social Sciences (FSJPS) in Lille raised the alert about the young man's disappearance on Saturday, December 16, a day after the young man did not appear at a Christmas dinner.

Over the weekend, police searched room 127 of the Albert Châtelet residence, which the student occupied. “There was no disorder in the room that would allow us to think that there was a fight, there were personal things that were no longer there, something normal for someone who wants to go on a trip. Only one window had been left ajar,” the prosecutor revealed.

The representative of the public ministry added that the proceedings of the French authorities came to the conclusion, after carrying out telephone traces, that the missing young man had bought a Blablacar ticket to Amsterdam, initially alone. “We do not have any element that leads us to think that he was accompanied. Neither the first investigations, nor what his friends told us either, lead us to think that he had a girlfriend or boyfriend that he could have had that he could have left with,” she stated.

Etiénne has also clarified that “nothing indicates” that there were signs of any type of radicalization on the part of the Erasmus student.