The French prosecutor’s office requested this Thursday the closure of the Spanish temporary work company Terra Fecundis, accused of social fraud and illegal supply of labor, mostly South American, for hundreds of French farmers.

He is accused of doing ‘social dumping’, by massively violating the rules for sending workers to the European Union for the benefit of hundreds of French farmers to whom it supplied thousands of workers, mostly Ecuadorians.

Prosecutor Xavier Léonetti compared the conditions in which Terra Fecundis employees worked with the grim stories told by the French novelist Emile Zola, who recounted the exploitation of workers in France in the 19th century.

The Murcia-based temporary work agency has been prosecuted with its three founding leaders since Monday before the Marseille correctional court. Against Juan José López Pacheco, the only founding leader present at the hearing, his brother Francisco López Pacheco and Celedenio Perea Coll, the prosecutor requested a jail term of five years, of which four are conditional.

He also asked against them for a fine of 80,000 euros and the definitive prohibition of managing a company and practicing in the labor sector. In addition to the closure of the Spanish company, the prosecutor requested a maximum fine of 500,000 euros.