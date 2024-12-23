

12/23/2024



Updated at 7:26 p.m.





At 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Alexis Kohler, official spokesperson for President Emmanuel Macron, announced at the door of the Elysée, the formation of the new Government chaired by François Bayrouwithout a parliamentary majority, made up of second-rate personalities, from the center, right and “left”…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only