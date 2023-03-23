In light of what political analysts described to “Sky News Arabia” as “limited options” for French President Emmanuel Macron to calm unions angry at the law, the government continues to reject proposals from opponents to hold a referendum on the law, withdraw it, or dissolve the government..

On Wednesday, Macron reiterated his adherence to the law, which requires raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 years, saying that it “does not make me happy, but it is necessary.”“.

Addressing his compatriots during a televised interview, in which he tried to pacify the angry, he declared that the law would come into effect “by the end of the year.”“.

While the opposition parties believe that the law harms the gains and rights of workers, the government responds that it resorted to it for budgetary reasons..

Go to the Constitutional Council

Prime Minister Elizabeth Born, who narrowly escaped two no-confidence motions in the National Assembly, has decided to refer the law to the Constitutional Council to consider its legality, in a move supported by the opposition, which hopes the council will annul the law or cross out articles rejected by the opposition, according to French media..

The spokesman for the French Socialist Party in the National Assembly, Artur Delaporte, supports resorting to the Constitutional Council to rule on the law, saying that this is one of two ways out, the second of which is organizing a popular referendum to resolve the issue..

“deep concessions“

Commenting on Macron’s speech, Nizar Al-Jilidi, a political analyst from Paris, says that at the present time the president is not inclined to make a cabinet change or to dissolve parliament. Therefore, he must find radical solutions to calm down.

of these solutions:

The president must put forward a strong package of projects to solve the crisis economic situation and reduce the level of anger .

Perhaps he should submit amendments to his electoral program for the year 2023 .

In conclusion, dialogue is a process that will calm the street if deep concessions are made regarding the law, as well as a comprehensive reform plan. .

3 Scenarios rejected by the government

The scenarios for Macron to overcome the crisis are “limited”; With the labor unions insisting on continuing street protests, according to the expert on French political affairs, Murad Al-Hattab.

These scenarios he defines in 3 ways:

The first: a popular referendum

Macron, who has been holding extended consultations since Tuesday evening, may resort to him with representatives of the government, the House of Representatives and the Senate, to try to contain the anger..

According to the constitution, the referendum requires the collection of 5 million popular signatures and 185 signatures from members of parliament (577 deputies in the National Assembly and 348 members of the Senate) to organize it..

Second: withdraw the law

With the escalation of protests, and the call for labor unions to meet for the first time in 12 years under one umbrella, the government may resort to withdrawing or amending the law, and this relates to the observations that the Constitutional Council will issue regarding the law..

Third: dissolution of the government

While this option remains excluded at the present time, according to the estimation of experts, it is available if the president is forced to do so to calm the street..

The far-right opposition National Rally party, led by Marine Le Pen, has previously called on Prime Minister Elizabeth Born to step down or be dismissed by President Macron..

But one of the participants in a meeting that included members of the government and the presidential camp at the Elysee Palace on Tuesday morning made it clear that Macron did not intend to dissolve parliament or hold a cabinet reshuffle or a referendum on the law, but he asked them to submit “proposals, within two to three weeks as a maximum.” With the aim of “changing the style and agenda of reforms“.