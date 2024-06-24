French President Emmanuel Macron promised to “work until May 2027,” the end of his term, even though his camp finds itself in an awkward position facing the far right a week before the legislative elections, while acknowledging that “there must be a profound change in how governance is done.”

Macron said in a message to the French that was published by the press, “The next government, which will necessarily reflect your vote, I hope will bring together Republicans from different factions after they have learned, through their courage, how to confront extremists.”