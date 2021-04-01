Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, Major General Salih Muhammad bin Mejren al-Amiri, Commander of Joint Operations at the Ministry of Defense, awarded the Order of the Legion of Honor with the rank of Officer, which is one of the highest national honors in France, and is awarded to French or foreign personalities, in appreciation of his efforts to enhance Cooperation relations in the military field between the United Arab Emirates and the French Republic.

Cravier Chanel, Ambassador of the French Republic to the State, in the presence of Colonel Jean-Marc Lavalle, Military Attaché and Head of the Defense Cooperation Office, awarded Major General Saleh Muhammad bin Mejren Al Ameri the Legion of Honor with the rank of Officer during a ceremony on board the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle anchored off the coast of the UAE, And in the presence of a number of senior Defense Ministry officers on both sides.

For his part, the Commander of Joint Operations at the Ministry of Defense expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to French President Emmanuel Macron for awarding him this medal, wishing the relations between the two countries further development and progress, in a way that meets their aspirations for a promising future.