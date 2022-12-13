Paris (AFP)

The French presidency confirmed that President Emmanuel Macron will go to Doha on Wednesday to “support the French national team” in the FIFA World Cup semi-final against Morocco, after opponents asked him not to go “to provide political support” to Qatar.

“It is about supporting the French national team in what will be an important moment for French sport and for Franco-Moroccan friendship,” said a presidential adviser, adding, “It is important that the president is there to support the players of the French national team.”

Even before the start of the World Cup, the French president announced that he would attend the semi-finals or the final if the “roosters” qualified, a controversial commitment, due to criticism of the conditions of migrant workers in Qatar, the impact of air-conditioned stadiums on the environment, and the status of women and minorities.

At the time, he called for the non-politicization of sports.

However, voices were raised in the opposition to criticize the president’s visit to Qatar.

“I think he’s wrong, we can respect the fans’ enthusiasm for the France team,” Manuel Bombar, future coordinator of the “France the Father” (a radical left) movement, told France Inter radio.

“The French national team needs its fans to win, and certainly not for Emmanuel Macron’s presence in the stands,” added the deputy for the Rhone region.

For his part, the European deputy and former presidential candidate for the Greens, Yannick Jado, called again for a “political boycott of the World Cup”, which he considers to be more necessary with the imprisonment of the Vice-President of the European Parliament, Eva Kayley, on charges of corruption in a case related to Qatar.