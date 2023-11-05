The leader of the French Patriots party, Florian Philippot, on Sunday, November 5, criticized the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who announced the 12th package of sanctions and called on the European Union to stop the anti-Russian sanctions policy.

He recalled that von der Leyen, during her visit to Kyiv the day before, announced that the European Commission would soon present the 12th package of anti-Russian sanctions. According to Filippo, in this way she wanted to satisfy the requests of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

The French politician noted that the previous 11 packages had no impact on Russia and did not contribute to resolving the conflict in Ukraine, but only weakened European countries. Thus, in France, electricity costs and inflation have increased sharply due to sanctions.

“Let’s stop this madness! Let’s quickly remove all these counterproductive and destructive sanctions!” – Filippo summed up.

Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the visit of the head of the EC to Kyiv to Izvestia, noted that this issue is not important for Russians. According to him, this should worry residents of European countries, since it is they who support von der Leyen and her working apparatus with their taxes.

In turn, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said that the official, having arrived in Kyiv, “returned to her main specialty.”

Before this, on October 20, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, pointed out that the EU had allocated almost $90 billion to support Ukraine since February 2022. Of this, $27 billion were arms supplies, she clarified.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced on February 24, 2022 by Russian leader Vladimir Putin after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.