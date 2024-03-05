French President Emmanuel Macron, who has called on NATO allies to take part in the Ukrainian conflict, must be stopped. The leader of the French Patriots party, Florian Philippot, announced this on March 5.

“In Prague, Macron makes another U-turn and now seems to be predicting an imminent war! <…> Stop Macron, stop NATO!” – Filippo wrote on the social network X.

We are talking about the visit of the French leader to the capital of the Czech Republic, where he said that NATO allies need to “not show cowardice” in the context of the armed conflict in Ukraine. He also added that war is allegedly returning to the territory of the European continent.

On the same day, John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, said that the United States Army, contrary to the calls of the French President, would not send military personnel to participate in hostilities in Ukraine.

On February 26, Macron said that Western leaders had discussed the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine. He added that “nothing can be ruled out as the situation develops.” However, in a number of countries, including the USA, Germany and the UK, the possibility of such a scenario was denied. In addition, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that there are no such plans. Later, Macron himself ruled out sending troops to Ukraine in the near future.

In turn, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova drew attention to the fact that military personnel from a number of NATO countries have been in Ukraine for a long time and are actively helping the country’s Armed Forces in the operation of weapons.

Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov emphasized that a direct clash between NATO countries and Russia is not in the interests of the alliance states and they must be aware of this. Assessing the risk of escalation in the event of sending troops to Ukraine, he noted that in this situation, a clash between Russia and NATO would be inevitable.

Later, on February 29, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his speech to the Federal Assembly, announced the tragic consequences for possible NATO military interventions in Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that Russophobia blinds the West, depriving it of reason.

The West regularly incites hysteria among the citizens of their countries, warning about an allegedly possible imminent war with Russia. Western European media and experts refer to the successes of the Russian military in Ukraine and prophesy that in the future the country will “set off to conquer the whole world.” Meanwhile, back in December last year, Putin called such statements complete nonsense, pointing out that Moscow is ready for any attacks from NATO.