“The first word he said was sorry, and the last words he said were to apologize to the family,” said lawyer Laurent-Franc Leignard on the French channel “BFMTV”.“.

He added, “My client was deeply shocked by the violence of this video… which he saw for the first time while he was in the custody of the French police,” referring to the pictures that show him firing a bullet that caused the death of 17-year-old Nael, after he refused to obey and stop the car he was driving..

The lawyer continued, “He is devastated, he does not get up in the morning to kill people. He does not want to be killed.”“.

The policeman has been charged with premeditated murder and was remanded in custody Thursday.

Leynar announced that he would appeal the detention decision on Friday morning.