The controversial measures taken by the Gildo Insfrán government in Formosa in the isolation centers destined to treat patients suspected of having COVID-19 came to the newspaper Le Monde.

In a note entitled “Suspicion of human rights violations in isolation centers in northern Argentina, “the French newspaper described the situation and quoted statements from opposition officials and various NGOs.

Among the testimonies they accused the Executive of Formosa of “Authoritarian drift in the fight against the epidemic” and denounced “the unsanitary conditions of the isolation centers.”

“The province would have a hundred health care centers, schools, gymnasiums and stadiums used by the authorities to deal with the pandemic,” the newspaper explained.

He cited official figures that say that there are around 2000 people housed in these centers, at the same time affirmed that Formosa “is a unique case in the country”, since it does not allow potential Covid-19 patients to spread the infection at home.

The article, which was published last Friday, also published testimonials of people that they had to go through the centers managed by the provincial government. One of them was Mónica, the mother of a child staying at the place who appeared in a film that was broadcast on the networks and news channels.

“They treat us like prisoners“the woman explained in an interview with TN.” On January 14, the police came looking for us at our house in the middle of the night because we were in contact. Since then, we have had two negative tests for COVID-19, but they won’t let us go“he added.

Héctor López Cano, doctor in Formosa who denounced “forced confinement” in Formosa. Capture TN.

The newspaper also quoted the testimony of Paola García Rey, Amnesty International’s deputy director in Argentina, given that the NGO has been collecting testimonies of what is happening in Formosa since January.

“The policy of the province is to send people who have tested positive for COVID-19 as well as contact cases to these isolation centers. Sick or not, people are are housed in the same poorly ventilated spaces, separated by thin partitions, they share the same places for food ”, commented García Rey.

The note also stops at the number of infected and deceased by Covid-19 that the provincial government presents as evidence of your successful health policy, but which the opposition claims is based on restrictive measures.

“Formosa is the Argentine province with fewer deaths from coronavirus: 10 in total, and less than 1,200 positive cases (for a population of almost 600,000 inhabitants) since the start of the pandemic. An assessment that the authorities of the province periodically raise as proof of a successful health policy, but which, according to detractors of the local government, is based on a excessive restriction of individual freedoms”, Explained Le Monde.

Along these lines, the media also notes that the province closed its borders for eight months and cited some cases of tragedies that caused commotion at the time.

“The province closed its borders to all arrivals, whether or not they were from Formosa, for eight months. In October 2020, the death of a young man by drowning, after he tried to enter by crossing a river because he wanted to see his daughter, “he completed.

AFG