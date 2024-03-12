The French deputies approved this Tuesday night, March 12, with a large majority, the security agreement between Paris and kyiv, despite the abstention of the far right and the refusal of the left, in a non-binding vote.

French parliamentarians gave a clear yes to the security agreement signed between Paris and kyiv, and promoted by the president, Emmanuel Macron, to continue helping Ukraine in the war with Russia. A majority of 372 deputies gave their support, against 99 who voted against in a non-binding vote requested by the Government.

The elected representatives of Jean-Luc Mélenchon's leftist France Insoumise and those of the Communist Party were the political forces that voted mainly against, while the National Rally, of the far-right Marine Le Pen, abstained.

The vote took place after a debate in the Assembly, to which the Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, had previously attended, and before which he defended the need to continue helping Ukraine, under the argument that a victory for Russia over Ukraine would lead to greater challenges to the French than those posed by the current war.

“Russia is a threat not only to Ukraine, but also to us, to Europe, to France,” he said.

News in development…