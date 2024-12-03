The motions of censure that are expected to overthrow the French Government of Michel Barnier They already have a date and will be this Wednesday from 4:00 p.m., as confirmed this Tuesday by the National Assembly.

At first, the plenary session of the Lower House will debate the one presented by the left alliancewhich has the best chance of prospering, since the far-right Marine Le Pen announced that she would support it.

Both that and a second one presented by Le Pen’s own party were filed on Monday, minutes after Barnier, who lacks an absolute majority in the National Assembly, adopt the Social Security budget bill for 2025 without a parliamentary vote. The constitutional mechanism that allows him to do so, article 49.3, also exposes him to the opposition presenting a motion of censure.

Barnier has the support of some 211 deputies – the Macronists, centrists and conservatives – in a chamber of 577 seats, compared to 193 from the left alliance and 140 from the extreme right, which makes the fall of the Executive is almost certain less than three months after his appointment as prime minister.

Since the establishment of the current constitution, after the Second World War, 149 motions of censure have been presented in France, but only one managed to overthrow the Executive: the one that ended the Government of Georges Pompidou in 1962.

Sixty-five of these motions were after the Government committed their continuity to advance a text without a parliamentary vote, just as Barnier has done now.

After the speeches of the different parliamentary leaders, the deputies have half an hour to vote with a secret ballot. Only those in favor of the motion of censure cast their vote, which is considered good. if he achieves the absolute majority of the chamber, that is, 289 parliamentarians.