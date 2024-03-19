The French Ministry of Defense denied Naryshkin’s words about sending troops to Ukraine

The French Ministry of Defense commented on the statements of the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) of Russia, Sergei Naryshkin, about the country’s readiness to send its troops to Ukraine. About this department wrote on the social network X.

The French Ministry of Defense denied Naryshkin’s words about sending troops to Ukraine. The department emphasized that this data is misinformation.

Earlier, Naryshkin said that Russia knows about France’s plans to send military personnel to Ukraine. According to him, Paris initially intends to send two thousand military personnel to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).