French Defense Minister Lecornu: 6 CAESAR howitzers will be delivered to Ukraine in the coming weeks

Six additional CAESAR self-propelled artillery mounts (ACS), which French President Emmanuel Macron promised to transfer to Ukraine, will be delivered in the coming weeks. This was announced by French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu in an interview with LCI TV channel, he is quoted by RIA News.

He clarified that so far Paris has supplied Kyiv with other types of artillery of the previous generation – TRF1 howitzers.

It is noted that the Armed Forces (AF) of France had a total of 76 CAESAR artillery installations. Thus, after the transfer of all the promised 24 howitzers to Ukraine, France will lose a third of all its own stocks.

In early October, the Le Monde newspaper reported that France was preparing to transfer 6 to 12 CAESAR howitzers to Ukraine. According to the publication, the installations that Paris intends to transfer to Kyiv will be taken from an order destined for Denmark.