The active French military in an open letter supported the appeal of 20 retired generals to French President Emmanuel Macron, who announced the “disintegration” of the country. ” The corresponding letter was published on May 9 in the edition Valeurs actuelles…

“Our senior comrades are fighters who deserve respect. For example, these are those elderly military personnel whose honor you have trampled in recent weeks. <...> You treated them as rebels, although their only fault is that they love their country and mourn its apparent fall, “the appeal says.

The authors of the new letter point out that “a civil war is brewing” in France, and also note that they see violence in cities and villages, and hatred of the country and its history “is becoming the norm.”

At the end of April, a group of retired officers published an open letter in the same Valeurs Actuelles, where they warned that Islamists had begun to establish their own rules in different parts of the country, that in France there was actually a racial war that could destroy the republic.

The officers also hinted that they would support those politicians who are ready to cure France. In their letter, the retired generals pointed to the costs of “anti-racism,” which they said was aimed at inciting hatred between communities.

At the same time, on April 28, Chief of Staff of the French Armed Forces Francois Lecointre told the newspaper Le parisienthat the officers who wrote or signed the letter about the civil war and the disintegration of the country would be punished.

In turn, the Minister of the Armed Forces of the Republic, Florence Parley, recalled that the military is prohibited from expressing opinions on political or religious issues, adding that sanctions are planned against those who wrote and signed the letter.