The Argentine Lionel Andrés Messi, world champion with his team in the World Cup in Qatar 2022 being the great figure of Lionel Scaloni’s team, had a discreet level in the last game of PSG in Ligue 1 against Rennes and the main portals pointed it out as responsible together with Neymar Jr.
Not only the main French media were in charge of rating them with a low score, but they also brought up aspects that occurred before the World Cup to increase the criticism of the Rosario star, who is living moments of full happiness upon reaching his greatest moment of glory since he became a professional, and that he has experienced many.
They gave the Brazilian a 3 as a rating, while Leo reached 4: “We didn’t see the extravagance of the ball at the foot that we are used to seeing. The Argentine tried to work for his team, coming above all to recover balls in his thirty meters, before sinking in a second half ”argued the prestigious media outlet L’Equipe about the Argentine, who gave Mbappé a great pass in the 69th minute to leave him one-on-one with the rival goalkeeper.
“Failed broadcasts and limited influence. The recent world champion suffered like last year inside Roazhon Park”, were the words selected by le parissien. Once again, RMC Sport fired hard: “He had a good half a season because he was preparing for the World Cup, I was training. Now, she’s done. He is the starter because Galtier, the great revolutionary with Campos, leaves him on the field”, wrote Daniel Rolo.
Paris Saint Germain continues to lead, but their pursuers are getting closer. On Monday, January 23, they will clash with the Pays de Cassel for the round of 16 of the French Cup and the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Bayern Munich is getting closer.
