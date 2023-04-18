Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 00:55

















Being among the 100 best schools in Spain, adding 35 years of history and belonging to the oldest international school network in the world are, without a doubt, three characteristics that make the Liceo Francés Internacional de Murcia a true reference in the Murcian educational scene.

To this is added that this month he has renewed the homologation of his studies from 2 to 18 years of age, granted by the French Ministry of Education. In other words, it respects the requirements, teaching programs and French pedagogical objectives

The study of the digital newspaper El Español, which covers all educational centers in Spain, highlights that «the French education system applied by the Lycée bases its teaching on three basic principles: work based on skills, projects and experiential learning. This last characteristic is the one that distinguishes the Lycée and the one that prints the quality of a proven and consolidated method. Above all, the objective is to inspire in students the desire to learn and develop the maximum potential of each of them.

In addition, the review of this newspaper refers to the international orientation, indicating that «interculturality and multiculturalism are worked on through exchanges with centers in France, Strasbourg, Tunisia, Rome, the Netherlands, Germany and Luxembourg. In this way, real emotional intelligence and the ability to adapt to unfamiliar environments are developed, which guarantees effectiveness in higher education and first jobs.

And he also refers to the advantage that the Lyceum belongs to the international network of French high schools, the Mission Laïque française (MLFMonde), since it facilitates mobility between centers around the world, as well as a guarantee in the continuous training of teachers in pedagogical innovation.

This recognition of the ranking is also demonstrated by the fact that many students of the Lyceum are children of former students who are satisfied with the teaching received and the international environment.















The French system distinguishes



In fact, French teaching is recognized throughout the world for its methodology and implicit values. Tolerance, equality, intellectual curiosity and a critical spirit, as well as respect for the rhythms and needs of the students, are some of the characteristics of an ambitious educational project with learning based on the desire and pleasure of learning.

But in addition, the Lyceum incorporates the multilingual character and linguistic immersion from the age of 2. Thus, a native level of French and Spanish is achieved, with a certified level of English up to C1, which begins to be learned from the age of 2.

What if we don’t speak French at home?



The Liceo trains in the autonomy of the students and the language is not a barrier in any case. For students entering the Lyceum at levels up to primary school, for example, a linguistic welcome is proposed if they do not speak French, Spanish or English. With native teachers, the quality of the staff at the Lyceum is guaranteed by the families.









Last places. Doors open April 20 and 21



This Thursday and Friday, April 20 and 21, the Lyceum celebrates its open doors to receive families who want to meet it. Enrollment for the next course is still open and the last places remain.

You can book an appointment here: https://www.lfmurcie.org/open-doors-week/















