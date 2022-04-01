One week before the first round of the presidential elections in France, the leftist parties barely gather 30% of the intention to vote. The Socialist Party, which historically came automatically to the ballot in the election, now captures around 2% of the vote, according to current polls. The left is in deep crisis and the last hope of its voters is to see Jean-Luc Mélenchon make it through the first round. Will he make it?

The French left presents seven of the 12 candidates who will face each other in a first round on April 10, after which only two will compete in the Elysee during the second round, on April 24. The French criticize the fragmentation of the left, which, due to its numerous candidates, could weaken their chances of winning a candidate.

The popular primary, which took place at the end of January, was a citizen initiative that aimed, via a popular vote, to support a single left-wing candidate in order to maximize their votes. However, most of the candidates decided not to respect the vote and ended up presenting their candidacy.

Christiane Taubira, the winning candidate of the Popular Primary election, did not even receive enough support to run and had to give up the presidential race.

The militants of the primaire populaire continue their actions on the ground with the aim of convincing the parties of the left to unite. © Mathieu Scott

Most of the left-wing parties, such as the Communist Party (Fabien Roussel), the Ecologist Party (Yannick Jadot) or the Socialist Party (Anne Hidalgo), each have between 1.5 and 4.5% of the intention of vote. Only Jean-Luc Mélenchon, from France Rebellious, would gather about 15% of the vote, according to the most recent polls.

However, the atomization of the leftist parties does not explain their timid results.

“There are no more candidates in this election than in other instances, and even the times the left won, as in the victory of François Mitterrand in 1981 and 1988 and François Hollande in 2012, there were equal or more left-wing candidates,” highlights Raquel Garrido, former spokesperson and lawyer for Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

The Socialist Party (PS), in crisis for more than 40 years

The PS has never been in such a bad position in the polls (2% of voting intentions) and Anne Hidalgo could break the record for the worst result in the last 50 years if she gathers less than 6% of the votes on April 10 , a figure reached by the socialist candidate Benoît Hamon in 2017.

The fall of the PS was flagrant after the mandate of the socialist François Hollande, from 2012 to 2017, which was considered disappointing by a large part of his electorate.

“When Hollande was elected president, the Socialist Party was at the head of practically all the regions, numerous departments, the largest French cities, and had a majority in the National Assembly (lower house of the Legislative), in addition to its victory in the presidential elections, but in 10 years everything fell apart”, explains Guy Groux, French sociologist and political scientist, specialist in trade unions.

François Hollande, former socialist president of France between 2012 and 2017 AFP

However, not everything was François Hollande’s fault and the PS crisis has much deeper causes. According to the sociologist, the rupture of the left was twofold.

First, with the arrival of Emmanuel Macron in the 2017 presidential elections, who ran as a centrist candidate. Macron managed to capture both a part of the left-wing electorate, as socialist political personalities within their movement. “Many of the most solid deputies of macronism are deputies who left the PS to join Macron,” says the expert.

Second, and further back, with the divorce between the PS and the world of workers and social movements, beginning in the 1970s. Originally, the PS was called the “French Section of the Workers International”, but little by little it neglected the working class world to find its electorate in the middle classes.

The left continued to be represented politically, with socialist mayoralties, for example, but it ceased to have strong links with social movements and unions. For Guy Groux, “all the social movements that took place, took place outside the left and in rupture with it”. The ‘Yellow Vests’ protest movement, for example, was as much against the right as it was against the left.

The rise of the far right

“The correlation of forces between the left and the right has been changing with the emergence of the extreme right, which endangers the presence of the left in the second round,” says Raquel Garrido.

Marine Le Pen, the far-right candidate of the National Rally party, captures a large part of the popular electorate disappointed by the left. About 50% of the workers vote for her party.

Marine Le Pen delivers a speech during a campaign rally for the European elections on May 21, 2019. AFP

The construction of a social program was always at the center of its policy, which began 20 years ago.

“Marine Le Pen has always spoken out in favor of retirement at 60 years of age, with more purchasing power, against globalization and relocation,” recalls Guy Groux.

In addition, she always presented herself as excluded by the other candidates and by the media. Marine Le Pen became the “invisible candidate”, responding more effectively to the concerns of the popular classes.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the last hope of the left

Mélenchon also manages to capture the votes of the popular classes and especially of the young. The founder of the Francia Insumisa party managed to gather 11% of the vote in 2012 and 19% in 2017, but never made it to the second round. According to Guy Groux, he did not manage to establish himself as a breakaway candidate like Marine Le Pen did, since he came from the PS, to which he belonged until 2008, and which was already in crisis.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon before the deputies gathered in a special session to discuss the war in Ukraine on March 1, 2022 in Paris. AFP – BERTRAND GUAY

With close to 15% of the voting intentions, he is much higher than any other leftist candidate and could potentially reach the second round to face Emmanuel Macron, who gathers around 28% of the vote in the polls. Expelling the far right from the second round would be historic for France.

However, within the left, “the crisis is such that no other party can replace the PS as the hegemonic party, not even Mélenchon’s party,” says the sociologist.

If the left does not make it to the second round of the election, and since Mélenchon announced that it was his last presidential race, the French left will have to reform profoundly.