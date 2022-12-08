Moroccan terrorist Ayoub el-Khazzani has been sentenced on appeal to life imprisonment for the frustrated attack in 2015. / AFP

The Moroccan terrorist Ayoub el-Khazzani, who in August 2015 was the protagonist of a frustrated attack on board a Thalys high-speed train, was sentenced this Thursday on appeal by the French Justice to life imprisonment for “attempted terrorist assassinations”.

El Khazzani, who lived with his family for a while in Spain, must spend at least 22 years in prison before he can request any type of prison benefit, the judges of the Criminal Court of Paris decided. The 33-year-old terrorist had already been sentenced in December 2020 to life imprisonment by a court of first instance.

On August 21, 2015, El-Khazzani boarded a Thalys high-speed train in Brussels from Amsterdam to Paris. He was ready to go on a killing spree. In his luggage, he carried a Kalashnikov assault rifle, nine magazines with plenty of ammunition, a Luger automatic pistol, and a box cutter. The attack, however, was thwarted by the heroic performance of several passengers who disarmed him, thus avoiding a tragedy. Four were injured, one seriously.

American soldiers Anthony Sadler and Aleck Sharlato, along with British citizen Chris Norman, were awarded for subduing the train attacker.



Three American tourists –Anthony Sandler, Alek Skarlatos and Spencer Stone– were considered heroes after managing to disarm the terrorist and subdue him until he was detained by the Police at the Arras station (northern France), where the train had been diverted. The three received the Legion of Honor, the highest decoration, from the then French president François Hollande and were received at the White House by the United States president, Barack Obama.

Film director Clint Eastwood brought his feat to the big screen. In the film, titled ’15:17 Train to Paris’, the heroes of the Thalys, as they were dubbed by the French press, played themselves.