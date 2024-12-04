The Marseille Prosecutor’s Office investigates how «manslaughter” he Hospitalet bus accidentwith two deaths last Sunday, on a road, the N-320, in the southwest of France. A case that the French authority has opened against the company that owns the vehicle, Chavi Tours, and against its driver, a Spanish national, who is still hospitalized after the accident.

The Prosecutor’s Office indicated this Wednesday that there are still “several injured people hospitalized, both in France and Spain.” In addition, it raises to 48, compared to the 47 that had been indicated until now, the number of passengers on the bus, who made a round trip to Andorra themselves, taking advantage of the ‘Black Friday’ discounts. The investigation focuses on an alleged “deliberate violation of the safety obligation by the driver.” Therefore, the French authorities will try to find out if, apart from this one, there are others involved in the incident.

It should be remembered that the Generalitat of Catalonia has also opened an investigationafter knowing that the vehicle had the technical vehicle inspection (ITV) expired since 2023, as detailed yesterday by the Government spokesperson, Silvia Paneque. The company that owns the coach is in bankruptcy proceedings – it owes more than 200,000 euros – and, according to the mayor of Hospitalet, David Quirós, it lacked a license to operate as a coach garage in the city.

The majority of the passengers – more than 30 of the 48 – were of Colombian nationality. The trip was offered through WhatsApp groups, where it was sold – for €27 – to go shopping in Andorra, taking advantage of the discounts. Among the injured, five minors, according to the list released by the Colombian consulate in Paris.