The French president, Emmanuel Macron, was calm this Friday, after it came to light yesterday that Justice has opened two proceedings on possible irregularities in the campaign accounts for the 2017 and 2022 presidential elections and the conditions of intervention of private consultants in them. On both occasions, Macron won the elections against the far-right Marine Le Pen.

The president assured that he found out about the news from the press. “I have only seen the statement (from the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office). I don’t know anything, nobody has written to me, nobody has called me,” Macron said. The French head of state considered that it is “normal for Justice to do its job”, after having received several complaints from associations and elected officials.

“The 2017 accounts have already been examined, reexamined and reexamined. It does not escape them that, sometimes, there may be problems in the campaign accounts, but mine have been examined, like those of all the 2017 candidates, “he recalled when asked about the ‘McKinsey case’. Regarding the 2022 accounts, the president explained that they are currently being analyzed by the competent authorities, like those of the other candidates.

Macron, who enjoys presidential immunity during his term, hoped that “light will be shed on this matter.” «I fear nothing. I think that your server is not at the heart of the investigation,” said Macron, who regretted that some want to “politicize” the matter.

Neither his name nor that of his party appear in the press release published yesterday by the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office, which speaks in general of an investigation of the 2017 and 2022 presidential campaigns and on the role of private consultants. But, according to the French press, Macron is in the crosshairs of Justice for this matter. Investigating judges are investigating the president’s relations and his environment with private consultants, especially with the American McKinsey.

The National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) announced on Thursday that last October it opened a first judicial procedure on possible irregularities in the electoral accounts of the 2017 and 2022 electoral campaigns and the involvement of private consultants in them. The second judicial investigation is for “favoritism and concealment of favoritism,” the PNF specified.

doubled spending



These two judicial procedures were opened after the publication of a report by the Senate investigation commission on the growing influence of private consultants in public policies and as a result of the complaints presented by elected officials, associations, unions and individuals. According to the letter, the spending of the ministries in private consultancies had more than doubled, going from 379 million euros in 2018 to 894 in 2021.

Last March, the Prosecutor’s Office had already opened a preliminary investigation for “aggravated tax fraud laundering” against the American consultancy McKinsey and its subsidiary in France, suspected of not having paid taxes for ten years (between 2011 and 2020) thanks to the ” tax optimization. The North American consultancy assures that they complied with the norms. The opposition had requested that an investigation be opened into the alleged favoritism that McKinsey would have benefited from by Macron and his entourage.

The newspaper ‘Le Monde’ revealed in February 2021 that there were numerous ties between the president and the consultant. Several employees or former employees of that company worked for Macron’s first electoral campaign in 2017. After his electoral victory, some of them went on to hold positions of responsibility in their party or in ministerial cabinets.

The press and the opposition also question whether Macron favored McKinsey when awarding him contracts during his first term. The American consultancy advised, for example, the Government on anti-covid vaccination.