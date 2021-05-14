Paris (AFP)

Yesterday, the French judiciary confirmed the prevention of a demonstration in support of the Palestinian people, rejecting the appeal submitted by the lawyers of the “Palestinian Organization” in “Ile-de-France.”

The organizers of the demonstration, which was scheduled for today in Paris, but was banned at the request of the government, filed a lawsuit to challenge this decision, which sparked political controversy in France.

Paris Police Chief Didier Lallmann, who issued the ban, explained that there is a real possibility of “serious disturbances in public order”, as well as “violations against Israeli temples and interests,” recalling, like Darmanan, a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Paris in 2014 that turned into clashes.

However, attorney Seven Guise said, “France is the only democratic country that prohibits such a demonstration!”