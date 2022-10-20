The French television channel BFM TV suddenly lost contact with correspondent Anne-Laure Bans immediately after she mentioned the shelling of civilian objects in Kherson by the armed forces of Ukraine (APU).

“I must remind you that the infrastructure of Kherson, annexed by Russia at the end of September, is regularly subjected to Ukrainian shelling, including hospitals…,” Bunce managed to say before she was turned off.

The presenters said that they had lost contact with the journalist, and moved on to discuss the next news.

When editing the release for the channel’s website, this passage was cut out.

Earlier, in August, the British edition of the Daily Mail was caught in a lie. It published a video titled “Citizens of Svetlodarsk react to Russian shelling.” However, in it, the residents of the city claimed that the settlement was fired from weapons of the “NATO” type. From their stories it followed that it was the Ukrainian military who fired.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect the Donbass, against which Kyiv has been conducting military operations since 2014. On September 30, according to the results of referendums, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions were reunited with Russia, however, part of the territories of these regions still remains under the control of the armed forces of Ukraine.

