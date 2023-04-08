Paris (agencies)

The French investigation into the wealth owned by the Governor of the Banque du Liban, Riad Salameh, in Europe is accelerating, after a French judge summoned him to appear before her on May 16 in a session during which he is likely to be charged, in a case in which the Lebanese state assumed the status of a civil party, and in which Marwan Khair is also prosecuted. Al-Din, director of the Lebanese “Al-Mawarid Bank”.

A Lebanese judicial source and a source familiar with the case stated that the French judiciary summoned Salameh to appear before it on suspicion of collecting huge wealth in Europe, including money and real estate, through complex financial arrangements.

The Lebanese judicial source stated that the Lebanese authorities cannot force Salama to go to France, especially since he is subject to a travel ban imposed on him by Lebanese Judge Ghada Aoun, noting that this travel ban can be lifted.

The defense attorney for Salameh, lawyer Pierre-Olivier Sur, confirmed that his 72-year-old client had indeed been summoned to appear before the French judiciary, and that he was “studying the feasibility” of fulfilling this request.

In addition to the issue of “the possibility of allowing Riad Salameh to leave Lebanon or not,” the lawyer challenges the legality of the procedures taken against his client, considering that the French investigators who heard him in Lebanon in mid-March violated the law, because they interrogated him as “just a witness” while they were in the process of filing an accusation. mechanism.

The lawyer asserts that the French Penal Code “strictly prohibits hearing” a person as a “mere witness” if there are “dangerous or consistent indications against him regarding his participation in the crime” that is being investigated.

Lawyer Sur also filed a lawsuit before the French Court of Appeal to challenge the seizure decisions on his client’s funds, which were issued in March 2022. The Paris Court of Appeal postponed the session that was scheduled to consider this appeal from April 4 to May 23.

Indicting Salama will constitute a major step in this judicial investigation that began in July 2021 in France, in parallel with other judicial procedures in Europe and Switzerland.

According to the source familiar with the case and a Lebanese judicial source, the Lebanese state has recently assumed the status of a civil party in France in this case.

And the Lebanese judicial source stated that Beirut “thus wants to preserve its right to recover for the account of the Lebanese treasury any money or property that Salameh may have illegally acquired if” these funds were frozen.

The Lebanese state moved to file lawsuits in Europe and in the countries that seized Salameh’s funds or property, so that the money would be seized for the benefit of the Lebanese treasury in the event that its sources were found to be illegal.