The French Interior Minister, Gérald Darmanin, during a television interview, veiledly accused Karim Benzema of having links to terrorism. The accusations were leveled at the French Ballon d’Or during an interview by the minister with CNews. Darmanin, speaking of the attacks in France and Belgium following the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, said: “Mr Karim Benzema has well-known links, as we all know, with the Muslim Brotherhood organisation”, a radical political group but not terrorist.