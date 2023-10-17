The statements come after the message of support for the Palestinian people that the former Real Madrid player posted on social media
The French Interior Minister, Gérald Darmanin, during a television interview, veiledly accused Karim Benzema of having links to terrorism. The accusations were leveled at the French Ballon d’Or during an interview by the minister with CNews. Darmanin, speaking of the attacks in France and Belgium following the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, said: “Mr Karim Benzema has well-known links, as we all know, with the Muslim Brotherhood organisation”, a radical political group but not terrorist.
Statements came after the criticism received by Benzema for having shared a message of support for the Palestinian victims without mentioning the Israeli ones. Duduu Aouate, former Israeli goalkeeper for Racing and Deportivo La Coruña among others, responded clearly via social media: “You are a son of…”, he said. For the moment there have been no replies from Benzema, who joined the Saudi League this season.
