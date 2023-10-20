France is experiencing a wave of false bomb warnings: airports, schools, train stations and tourist sites, such as the Louvre museum or the Palace of Versailles, have had to be evacuated in recent days for this reason. The government has toughened its tone and has warned the perpetrators of these threats, many of them minors, that they will be found and punished.

The Minister of Justice, Éric Dupond-Moretti, announced today that there are “22 investigations underway. There have been arrests and obviously there will be convictions. We can’t let it go. This creates a psychosis that the country does not need,” added Dupond-Moretti, who had warned on Wednesday that these “clowns” who make false warnings will be “found and convicted.”

The Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, announced on Thursday that in 48 hours 18 people had been arrested in France for false attack warnings. Darmanin recalled that every time there is a threat, law enforcement forces have to intervene to verify that there is no danger. The minister warned that, as in the story of Peter and the wolf, false alarms can lead to “a drama.”

The Palace of Versailles, located on the outskirts of Paris, has been evacuated five times in a week after receiving false threats and the Louvre museum was forced to close on Saturday for the day after receiving a threatening email. An unemployed 37-year-old man was arrested today for a false alert that led to the evacuation of the Palace of Versailles on Thursday.

On the eve of vacation

On the eve of the start of the school holidays tomorrow, false bomb alerts have multiplied since Wednesday in French regional airports, causing the evacuation of terminals, delays, diversions or cancellations of flights and disruption to passengers.

«Organized false alerts are dangerous and unacceptable. These false alerts are not practical jokes. “They are crimes and they will be punished,” the Minister of Transport, Clement Beaune, warned on social media, explaining that the perpetrators could be sentenced to up to two years in prison and a 30,000-euro fine if they are found guilty.

The Minister of Education, Gabriel Attal, announced that 299 schools and institutes have received bomb alerts since the start of the school year at the beginning of September, of which 75 have occurred this Thursday alone. Attal confirmed that they have arrested students “aged 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15” for threats to their schools.

Four institutes in the Val-de-Marne department, in the Paris region, have been forced to offer remote classes in recent days, after receiving almost daily bomb threats, which turned out to be false.

The Minister of Justice asked parents to “control” their children. “I remember that it is the parents who will pay the financial consequences and these are extremely important,” warned Dupond-Moretti.

Since October 13, France has been on maximum terrorist alert following the attacks in Arras (north of the country) and Brussels and in the face of the increase in the jihadist threat due to the explosive situation in the Middle East.