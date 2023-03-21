The cross-party motion of no confidence against the French government was rejected, although it fell just nine votes short of the 287 needed to bring down the cabinet of Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne. A second motion proposed by the extreme right also failed. This supposes the definitive adoption of the controversial pension reform, approved by decree by President Emmanuel Macron, but leaves the image of its Executive weakened.

Emmanuel Macron’s government achieved a bittersweet victory in the National Assembly. The rejection of the two opposition motions of censure means the definitive adoption of the pension reform, but the tighter-than-expected result leaves the Executive weakened and poses challenges to guarantee governability.

The main of the two motions, promoted by the centrist Charles de Courson and supported by several opposition parties, obtained 278 votes, nine less than the number necessary for its approval, which would have meant the fall of the cabinet of Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne and of the controversial pension reform.

Although this is the fifteenth vote of confidence that Borne has faced, the opposition has never been so close to a successful result. The support of the entire left and the extreme right was joined by the independent centrists, some regionalists and, above all, 19 deputies from Los Republicanos, the traditional right, who broke with the leadership of their party.

A second motion of censure, presented by the far-right National Group and without the support of the rest of the opposition, was also ruled out.

After receiving the approval of the Senate, the Government of Emmanuel Macron made use last Thursday of article 49.3 of the French Constitution to bypass the lower house (in which it does not have a majority) and adopt the pension reform. This sparked criticism from almost all of the opposition and further fueled the protests in the streets.

In a statement just after the vote, the president of the left-wing parliamentary group NUPES in the National Assembly, Mathilde Panot, considered that the result shows that a “government that is already dead in the eyes of the French.”

Along these lines, the far-right leader Marine Le Pen urged Macron to “listen to what this vote says politically” and assured that Borne “must leave” or the French president “must resign.”

While Jean-Luc Mélenchon, from the leftist La France Insumisa, affirmed that “tonight something was completely torn” and that “the divorce is complete and nobody is with him”, in reference to Macron. Faced with the approval of the pension reform, he indicated that it is time to “go to popular censorship”, “in any place and in any circumstance.”

At the institutional level, NUPES has already filed an appeal with the Constitutional Council to review the reform and maintain the retirement age at 62 (instead of the 64 proposed by the project). The National Group also anticipated that it will appeal to the Council, so that, despite being approved, the pension reform cannot be implemented until these reviews are completed.

News in development