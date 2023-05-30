The French Government announced on Tuesday a plan to fight more effectively against Social Security fraud and the improper collection of pensions and aid, especially abroad. The Court of Auditors estimates that the cost is between 6,000 and 8,000 million euros per year. Paris is committed, among other measures, to carrying out greater control of the benefits paid to residents abroad and to reinforcing sanctions against fraudsters, according to Gabriel Attal, Minister of Public Accounts, in an interview with the newspaper ‘Le Parisien’. .

To this end, the French Executive will reinforce the number of anti-fraud officials who are in charge of better controlling the payment of pensions to retirees who live abroad in order to prevent them from continuing to be transferred to beneficiaries who are dead, but whose death has not been duly declared. Especially in countries outside the EU, especially in the Maghreb, where data crossing with local administrations is less effective than on the European continent.

France pays more than a million benefits to retirees residing outside its national territory, half of them in Europe and another half far from the Old Continent. Of these, it is estimated that some 300,000 retirees reside in Algeria, a former French colony, according to official data.

Pilot project



The Government of Paris carried out a pilot project in Algeria last autumn to fight against social fraud. Of the 1,000 controlled retirees who were supposed to live in the North African country, it was found that some 300 cases constituted fraud. To prevent this from continuing, retirees residing abroad, especially those over 85, must go to local consulates or banks to verify their identity when collecting their pension.

France also plans to strengthen the conditions of residence in the country in order to benefit from social assistance. In this way, it will be necessary to justify a minimum stay of nine months a year to receive certain subsidies and social assistance. “From July 1, no more payments will be made to bank accounts outside the European Union,” Attal announced.

To tackle this type of fraud, the minister also wants Social Security officials to be able to cross-check data with airline passenger files (PNR) to verify if a person resides in France or spends more time abroad.

Regarding migrants in an irregular situation in France, the Minister of Public Accounts recalled that they do not have the right to receive any social subsidy. To avoid cases of undocumented workers receiving social assistance, Attal announced that he will present a bill for the automatic exchange of data between Social Security and the Ministry of the Interior.