The Gallic Government today surpassed two motions of censure presented by La Francia Insumisa and by Regroupación Nacional. The far-left and far-right parties presented them after the Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne, resorted to article 49.3 of the Constitution to quickly approve the Social Security budget without submitting the text to the vote of the deputies . The two motions of censure were rejected by the deputies. As the opposition failed to bring about the fall of the French Executive, the Social Security budget was approved at first reading. The text must still be examined by the Senate.

«Nupes, helped by National Regrouping, has once again failed to bring down the Government. But behind the failure of his opposition at all costs, the rapprochement of the extremes is confirmed. Gone is the time of ideas, barriers (to the extreme right) and reason…” Olivier Véran, spokesman for Emmanuel Macron’s Cabinet, lamented on Twitter. Only 90 deputies voted in favor of the motion of censure presented by National Regroupment, the party of the far-right Marine Le Pen, far from the 289 votes needed for its adoption.

The one presented alone by La France Insumisa, the party of the leftist Jean-Luc Mélenchon, was also rejected, despite the fact that it had the votes of the extreme right. He obtained 218 votes in total, 21 votes less than the motion of censure presented last week by Nupes, the alliance of leftist parties, and also supported by National Regrouping.

The left divided



Nupes – which brings together La France Insumisa, the Socialist Party, Europe Ecology-The Greens (EE-LV) and the Communist Party – is divided on whether it is a good strategy to systematically present a motion of censure every time the Government resorts to the article 49.3. The unexpected support of the extreme right for the motion of censure from the left presented last week also sowed discord among the partners of the leftist alliance.

Twelve socialist deputies, four ecologists and six communists did not vote on the motion of censure of La Francia Insumisa, reported the chain ‘France Info’. According to the Constitution, only votes in favor of the motion of censure are considered. You can’t vote against it. In order to bring down the government, the left and the extreme right needed the support of the Republicans. The moderate right (62 seats in the National Assembly) had already said that they would not support any of the motions.