This Thursday, the French Government surpassed a motion of censure supported by three left-wing parties but it did not have the support of the socialists. The motion registered 131 votes in favorannounced after the recount the president of the National Assembly, Yäel Braun-Pivet, far from the absolute majority of 288 necessary to bring down the Executive.

The far-right National Group (RN) of Marine Le Pen nor did he support the motion, as he had done in December to, together with the four left-wing parties, overthrow the previous government Michel Barnier. The motion, the first that Prime Minister François Bayrou faced, was led by the fracture of the left, where the Socialist Party (PS) distanced itself from its other partners of the New Popular Front (NFP).

A first analysis of the registered votes indicated that around eight of the 66 socialist deputies they would have rejected the slogan of his party to support the motion. For his part, the first secretary of the PS, Olivier Faure, justified the position on two reasons, the first the concessions of the Government in the contacts of recent weeks, and that according to him have benefited citizens with concrete measures in taxation, education or health.

Also because the Government has agreed to reopen the discussion on the very unpopular pension reform 2023, although changes are not guaranteed. And the second was his fear that a new government crisis could translate into bring Le Pen to power: “We have chosen not to practice the politics of the worst because it can lead to the worst, to the triumph of the extreme right,” said Faure.

Still, Faure warned Bayrou that his party could support another no-confidence motion “at any time”: “We are in the opposition and we will remain there“. The socialist position was criticized by the main leaders of La Francia Insumisa (LFI), the party most to the left of the National Assembly, which had presented the motion, later supported by environmentalists and communists.

The prime minister accused LFI that with its motion opted for “confrontation” instead of seeking dialogue “in the very serious situation of our country”, both due to the “extremely serious” position of the economy and public accounts and due to the difficult international panorama.