The unions have announced new protests on February 7 and 11 and do not rule out resorting to extensions until the text is withdrawn
The French government is entrenched in defending the pension reform of President Emmanuel Macron, despite the massive protests against him on January 19 and 31. Macron wants to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, but most French people refuse to work longer to collect a full pension.
“We must work
