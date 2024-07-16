TO 10 days until the start of the Paris Olympic Gamesthe French president Emmanuel Macron He announced that he would accept the resignation of his cabinet on Tuesday, but that it would remain in office while the battle continued. to define the next government majority.

According to the criteria of

During a meeting of the Council of Ministers, the president told Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and his team that the government would be in office by the end of the day, several sources present at the meeting told AFP.

He also suggested that this situation could “last for some time”, even “a few weeks”, probably until the end of the mega sporting event, which will take place in the French capital from July 26 to August 11, they added.

The cabinet met nine days after the second round of parliamentary elections, held early following Macron’s setback in the European elections on June 9, in which the far-right National Rally (RN) won the most votes in France.

The two-round elections left a fragmented House of Representatives, in which no party or coalition obtained an absolute majority of 289 deputies.

He New Popular Front (NFP), a left-wing alliance that includes socialists, communists, environmentalists and the radical left of La France Insoumise, came in first with 193 deputies, ahead of Macron’s centre-right alliance (164 seats) and the far right (143).

The resignation of the government will allow several of its members who were elected deputies to participate in the election on Thursday of the new president of the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament.

French politics is in a period of uncertainty, as it is still unknown which force will succeed in forming a government.

Gabriel Attal Photo:AFP Share

Division on the French left

Two days before the start of the new legislative period, President Macron’s camp is trying to put together an alternative majority to the left.

For the moment, all eyes are on the right-wing party, Les Républiques. An agreement with its 40 or so MPs would allow the Macronist bloc to outnumber the left-wing alliance in seats, without achieving an absolute majority either.

During the Council of Ministers, Macron stressed that his camp had the “responsibility” to “put a proposal on the table with a view to a majority coalition or a broad legislative pact,” a participant told AFP.

In a letter to the French people on Wednesday, Macron had called on “political forces that identify with republican institutions” to build a “solid majority” in parliament.

The president’s call seemed aimed at excluding the far-right RN and the NFP’s main party, La France Insoumise (LFI), led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon, which has caused reluctance among other forces.

On the left, negotiations remain tangled over agreeing on a candidate for the post of prime minister.

The biggest friction is between the Socialists and the LFI, which announced on Monday that it was abandoning the talks until a common candidate for the presidency of the National Assembly was agreed upon.

Shortly afterwards, socialists, communists and ecologists proposed to LFI that climate expert Laurence Tubiana, considered one of the architects of the 2015 Paris Agreement, be a candidate for prime minister.

But the radical left party has ruled out this possibility, as it considers the 73-year-old academic to be close to Macron.

Over the weekend, the Socialists rejected a suggestion by the LFI, the Greens and the Communists to nominate Huguette Bello, a 73-year-old former Communist MP who is the president of the Regional Council of Reunion Island, a French territory in the Indian Ocean.