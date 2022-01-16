CR Madrid Sunday, 16 January 2022, 23:18



The National Assembly of France endorsed this Sunday by 215 votes in favor, 58 against and 7 abstentions the law of a new covid certificate. Thanks to it, the Government will be able to require, in addition to a negative test, the complete vaccination schedule to access public spaces.

The so-called ‘vaccinal pass’, which replaces the ‘health pass’, could begin to be used this week to stop the spike in infections caused by the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Gallic citizens “expect us to live up to it”, “a sense of general interest”, defended the Secretary of State for Autonomy of the Ministry of Health, Brigitte Bourguignon, at the beginning of the debate, according to French television BFMTV. For his part, the head of Health, Olivier Véran, has not been present, since he is affected by the virus itself after testing positive last Thursday.

With this ‘vaccination pass’ it will be necessary to demonstrate that the vaccination schedule has been completed to access restaurants, bars, leisure activities such as the theater, cinemas or sports halls or even take a high-speed train. Thus, a negative PCR or antigen test will no longer be valid for access. Yes, it will continue to be accepted to be able to visit hospitals and nursing homes.