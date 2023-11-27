The Islamist group Hamas released 11 hostages this Monday, November 27, including three French minors, two German citizens and six Argentinian citizens, which raised to 69 the total number of hostages released in four days of truce. In exchange, Israel released three Palestinian women and 30 minors who were serving sentences in Israeli prisons. After intense negotiations, Israel and Hamas agreed to a two-day extension of the truce.

The Israeli Army confirmed that 11 hostages, with dual nationality, were released this Monday, November 27, by the Islamist group Hamas and were transferred to Israeli territory, during the fourth day of the agreement to exchange hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

“The special forces of the Army and the Israeli Security Agency are currently accompanying 11 hostages released in Israeli territory,” the Army said in a statement.

The Government of Qatar had detailed that six of the released Israeli hostages also have Argentine nationality, three have French and two have German nationality.

“The Israelis released from Gaza include 3 French citizens, 2 German citizens and 6 Argentine citizens, who were handed over to the ICRC,” Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al Ansari said on X (formerly Twitter).

Macron celebrates the release of three French minors

After learning of the release of this group of kidnapped people, the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, declared himself “very happy” and specified that in this group there are three minors with French nationality: Eitan, 12 years old; Erez, 12, and Sahar, 16.

“Eitan, 12 years old; Erez, 12, and Sahar, 16. Three of our young compatriots are part of the group of hostages released today. I am very happy about this announcement. We will be mobilized for the release of all those kidnapped,” he declared. Macron.

For her part, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told the press that the country will continue to press for the release of the other five Franco-Israelis held.

Eitan, Erez and Sahar were kidnapped on October 7 in the Nir Oz kibbutz, in southern Israel, a few meters from Gaza. Eitan’s father, Ohad, has not been located. While the father of the brothers Erez and Sahar Kalderón is still held by Hamas.

The Kalderón brothers lost their grandmother Carmela, 80 years old, and their cousin Noya, 12 years old and autistic. The two were found dead weeks after being kidnapped.

Also in this fourth batch, six Israelis with Argentine nationality and two others with German nationality were released.

Six Argentines released; The Fernández Government thanks Qatar for its management

The Government of Argentina celebrated the release this Monday of hostages by Hamas, including six Argentine nationals, and thanked Qatar for its mediation in this matter.

The Government of Alberto Fernández highlighted the “efforts” of the Qatari State in the negotiations “to achieve a truce between Israel and Hamas.”

This afternoon I contacted the president of Israel, @Isaac_Herzogprior to the release of 6 people who had been identified by Argentina as hostages kidnapped by Hamas. We deeply celebrate this news. — Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) November 27, 2023



“The Government of the Argentine Republic celebrates the release today of 6 people who had been identified by our country as hostages and for whom the collaboration of the Government of Qatar had been requested within the framework of the mediation efforts. “said the Argentine Foreign Ministry in a statement.

According to the list published by Israeli media, the released Argentines are Karina Engelbert50, and her Israeli-Argentine daughters Mika, 18 years old, and Yuval, 11 years old; and the twins Emma and Yulie Cunio, three years old and with dual Israeli-Argentine nationality. The latter are daughters of Argentine David Cunio, who is still in captivity, and his wife. Sharonwhich was also released.

“Argentina hopes that it is possible to achieve the unconditional and immediate release of all the hostages who are still in the Gaza Strip, without distinction of nationality, including other Argentines who remain captive,” indicates the Foreign Ministry statement.

Argentina also referred to the “serious humanitarian situation prevailing” in the Gaza Strip and said it hoped that the level of international aid “can continue to increase to strengthen assistance to the Palestinian civilian population, which faces a humanitarian crisis of great proportions.” .