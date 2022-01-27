The French police forces replenish their car fleet with the first 395 specimens with the livery of the Peugeot 3008 Plug-in Hybrid, which the French Ministry of the Interior withdrew for the National Gendarmerie. An important step in the electrification process of the range of the French police force, considering that the plug-in hybrid engine will be adopted for the livery emergency vehicles that will join the plainclothes versions entered into the fleet in 2020.

All 395 examples of Peugeot 3008 Plug-in Hybrid delivered to the National Gendarmerie of France share a series of aesthetic elements and more: let’s think about the 225 eAT8 engine configuration in the Allure set-up with 225 hp plug-in hybrid powertrain overall, or electric range up to 56 kilometers, battery capacity reaching 13.2 kWh, maximum combined cycle consumption that does not exceed 1.4 l / 100 km, CO emissions 2 maximum levels always in combined WLTP cycle which reach an altitude of 32 g / km, the specific Célèbes blue color and the official “GENDARMERIE NATIONALE” livery, in addition to the specific equipment for the operations. Production of all units of the French SUV was completed at the Stellantis plant in Sochaux, but the specimens were subsequently processed by Hordain’s EGP, the reference coachbuilder for all the Group’s screen-printed vehicles. La casa del Leone has announced that a further supply is already planned for the first quarter of this year, with vehicles destined for the Gendarmerie but also for the Police.