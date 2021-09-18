Australia’s rupture of submarine contracts is an undermining of confidence not only in France, but throughout Europe. This was announced on Saturday, September 18, at the French Foreign Ministry.

Also, the French Foreign Ministry stressed that after this incident, Europe should strengthen its strategic autonomy and defense.

Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom on September 15 announced the AUKUS Trilateral Security and Defense Partnership. Over the next year and a half, all three countries will work to transfer technology to Australia that the US has traditionally shared only with the UK. We are talking, in particular, about nuclear submarines. Thus, the contract between Canberra and Paris for the supply of submarines in the amount of $ 66 billion was thwarted.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called the decision a stab in the back. And Le Point columnist Jean Guinel assessed the situation as a humiliation of the country.

In this regard, France recalled its ambassadors to the United States and Australia for consultations due to Canberra’s termination of the submarine contract in favor of cooperation with Washington. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian stressed that the decision of the French authorities is due to “the special seriousness of the statements made on September 15 by Australia and the United States.”

On September 17, the representative of the US National Security Council (NSC) Emily Horn said that the White House understands France’s decision to call its ambassador from Washington for consultations and continues to be in close contact with Paris.

The news is supplemented